LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after police say he set a home on fire in Ravenswood on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call about threats being made at a residence on the 600 block of Sand St. They spoke with a man, 62-year-old David Boggess, who said his roommate was threatening him and that he started a fire on the stove in the kitchen. Boggess later told an officer that he had started the fire, and he was going to leave the residence for the night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

About an hour later, police were dispatched to a structure fire at the same residence. According to the criminal complaint, police found Mr. Boggess laying in the middle of the road when they got to the scene. Mr. Boggess was handcuffed and detained in a police cruiser.

The complaint says that police saw a chair on fire in the living room of the residence, so an officer removed the chair through a window. Fire crews later arrived to put out what remained of the flames.

Fire Marshal Jason Baltic spoke with Mr. Boggess’ roommate who told him that Boggess had said that he “should have burned the whole place down” after the first incident with the fire on the stove. An upstairs neighbor confirmed that they could smell smoke and see smoke on his camera. The neighbor said that Boggess said that he “should have burned the place down years ago.”

Boggess’ roommate gave Baltic consent to search the home, and the criminal complaint says that he found multiple areas of origin at the stove in the kitchen, a gas heater on the wall in the living room, a table in the living room and the area where the burning chair was found. The complaint says it appeared that playing cards were being burned on the living room heater.

Boggess was arrested and charged with arson. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail.