KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into the caller’s home overnight.

Authorities say when they arrived at the home, they found the caller in an alley behind the house. She then told authorities she had been at home with a friend the night before when the suspect, identified as Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, had allegedly entered the home uninvited and argued with the friend, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the victim told authorities Sanders did have a key and allegedly came in through the back door.

Authorities say the victim told them she and her friend later left the home and when they returned, her friend went inside first and was allegedly “slammed” by the suspect. The victim told authorities she believes the suspect thought it was her instead of the friend, the complaint states. According to the complaint, the friend then left about an hour later.

The complaint states the victim said she and the suspect then spoke in the living room before walking to the bedroom where he allegedly slapped her, grabbed her ears and shook her head, and then allegedly kicked and kneed here in the head while she was lying on the bed.

According to the complaint, the victim stated the suspect allegedly told her he would “kill her” if she tried to leave, so she laid on the bed without moving. The complaint states the victim told authorities the suspect attempted to strangle her, but she was able to remove his arm.

The victim stated that today, Dec. 30, 2022, she found an opportunity to leave and contact 911, according to the complaint.

After speaking with the victim, authorities went into the home and found Sanders asleep on a bed, the complaint states. Authorities say when they asked him what he was doing at the home, he replied that he did not remember anything.

Sanders was arrested and faces kidnapping and assault charges.

Authorities say they later learned of a Dec. 1, 2022 incident between Sanders and the victim where their narrative stated he was going to be charged with malicious assault and kidnapping, but found there was no warrant active or on file for Sanders.