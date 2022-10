LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening.

Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m.

22-year-old Zachery Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of his mother-in-law, 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance.