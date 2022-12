Courtesy: WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of sex crimes against a minor was found guilty on all counts by a Jackson County jury.

The trial of the State of West Virginia vs. John Lawson concluded on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney David Moore says that John Lawson was convicted on all 136 counts, among which were sexual assault, sexual abuse, and solicitation of a minor.