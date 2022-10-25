JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, West Virginia, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting.

According to the Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, WV, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging a Firearm. The sheriff’s office says he will be sentenced by the end of the year.

Dispatchers received a call on the afternoon of June 17, 2021, saying that shots had been fired in the area of Center Street in Glen Roy and that someone may have been shot. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found nobody had been shot, but several rounds had been fired into a mobile home and the suspects had fled the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were seen on video surveillance at the scene confronting an individual identified as a former employee of the family’s business.

The two suspects, Larry Jason Farmer and his father Larry E. Farmer turned themselves in later that month.

The sheriff’s office says Larry E. Farmer, 57, of Middletown, is facing similar charges to his son. His trial is set to begin Oct. 31.