ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch.

West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch.

The call came into the Roane Telecommunications Center at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. WVSP says the incident is still under investigation.