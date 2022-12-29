LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Logan County after deputies say he was caught on camera grabbing a woman and a child by their necks.

According to a criminal complaint, Logan County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Browns Run to respond to a domestic situation involving juveniles.

When they got there, two children ran to them and said they had been choked by a man who was later identified as 57-year-old Brady Fowler, of Chapmanville, the complaint said.

The children told the deputies that the incident was caught on camera, and the deputies reviewed the camera system DVR and saw Fowler grab a woman by her neck and pin her up against a porch post, according to the complaint. Fowler was then seen grabbing one of the children by the neck and throwing them off the porch.

The complaint said that all three victims had several marks, bruises and cuts around their necks, legs, and arms. The victims told deputies that Fowler came home from the store and got upset and started cursing at them went through the house turning lights off. They said that he had grabbed the woman and one of the children by the throat inside the house prior to the incident on the porch that was caught on camera.

Fowler was arrested and charged with child abuse creating risk of death or serious injury, strangulation, child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery, and domestic assault. He was booked at the Southwestern Regional Jail.