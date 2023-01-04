FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing extradition to Virginia after being arrested in Fayette County, West Virginia.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation on US Rt. 19 in the Mount Hope area just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say that the driver, 27-year-old Dale Gauvin, of Mount Hope, fled from deputies onto Legends Highway and reached speeds over 70 mph. Gauvin eventually stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, and he was detained in a wooded area nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

Gauvin was arrested on a Fugitive of Justice warrant out of Virginia for grand larceny and felony destruction of property. He was also charged with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstructing, reckless driving, defective equipment, and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Gauvin is awaiting court proceedings in Fayette County.