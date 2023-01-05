KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of killing his brother pleaded not guilty after being found competent to stand trial.

In Kanawha County Circuit Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Holdon Burdette, 25, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his brother 31-year-old Joshua Burdette.

In the court of Judge Joanna Tabit, Burdette was found competent after two stays at an acute care psychiatric facility.

The trial date has been set for May 1, 2023, with a pretrial hearing set for 10 a.m. April 20, 2023.

Burdette was arrested March 1, 2021, following a fatal shooting in Sissonville, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said at the time the victim, Joshua Burdette, was pronounced dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Deputies said the victim was found by his father.

Burdette is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.