CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend the next seven years behind bars for drug-related crimes.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, of St. Albans was sentenced to prison Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 for intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will spend seven years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents and statements, Hudson admitted to to taking part in a drug trafficking organization, which is allegedly responsible for large quantities of meth being distributed throughout Kanawha County.

According to the DOJ, during the investigation Hudson sold approximately 3.5 grams of meth to a confidential informant in March 2019. In a search of his home the following day, authorities found approximately 230.8 grams of pure meth and $5,160 in cash. The DOJ says marked bills used during the undercover buy were included in the cash.

The DOJ says in May 2021, Hudson also admitted to having a firearm in his possession, which he was prohibited from having due to a prior conviction.

According to authorities, the case was part of a long-term investigation that led to 17 convictions in three indictments.