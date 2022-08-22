CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s office also says Maxwell was sentenced to an additional five years for a gun charge and one year for a domestic violence charge to be served consecutively.

In a bench trial last December, Maxwell was convicted of murder and other charges in Chapman’s death. According to court documents, Maxwell had requested the bench trial.

Chapman was found gunned down on the porch of a home in the 300 block of Clemson Avenue in Rand in January 2019. Maxwell was arrested in March 2019 near Atlanta, Georgia.