CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree Murder” and “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.”

Harris is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old James Daugherty in the early morning hours of June 4, 2022. Charleston police said they responded to reports of a shooting near Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. that morning and found Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Harris was taken into custody on June 10, 2022, in Osceola, Florida.

Harris is scheduled to appear in Kanawha County Court on Nov. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m.