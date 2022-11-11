KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Boone County man is has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on child neglect charges.

According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Brandon M. Blevins, 32, of Danville, West Virginia was indicted on charges of “Child Abuse Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death,” “Child Abuse Causing Serious Bodily Injury,” and “Child Neglect Creating Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were dispatched to CAMC Women and Children’s on May 4, 2022, regarding a child, who was four months old at the time, with “suspicious injuries.” The sheriff’s office says the infant had fractured ribs and several other bone fractures “consistent with being abused.”

Through the investigation, detectives said they spoke to the child’s mother who said she had allegedly seen the child’s father, Brandon Blevins, 32, being “too rough” with the infant. The sheriff’s Office says Blevins then allegedly admitted to being “a little to rough” with his child.

Detectives from the KCSO and Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies found and arrested Blevins in Danville West Virginia on May 18, 2022.

Blevins is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.