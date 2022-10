KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia.

At the time, deputies said two people were ejected from the vehicles, and one person was trapped inside a vehicle. Deputies did not say if the two people ejected were in the same vehicle.