KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man killed in a shooting in Cabin Creek has been identified.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 26-year-old Shane Bush, of Cabin Creek, was shot and killed after a family argument on Sunday.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Decota Rd.

A man called 911 around 8 a.m. and said he shot his brother, Lt. Pile says. The victim died from a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

No criminal charges have yet been filed.