PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that a Thomas bus crossed the center line and struck Kirk’s truck.

The crash is still under investigation.