BLUEFIELD, WV (WOWK)—A St. Albans man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Thursday.

According to the US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia’s office, 52-year-old Christopher Taylor, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of prepubescent child pornography.

Court documents say that Taylor attempted to print images of prepubescent child pornography at a self-service photo kiosk at a St. Albans pharmacy. A pharmacy employee found the images and called law enforcement.

The DOJ says that Taylor admitted to possessing 1,769 images and videos of child pornography, several of which depicted children “subjected to sadistic or masochistic conduct.” Court records say that Taylor admitted that one of the images was of an adult man sexually assaulting a prepubescent girl.

Taylor will be sentenced on April 18, 2023, and he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, five years up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.