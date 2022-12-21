CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Kanawha County.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jonathan Richard Chapman, 42, of St. Albans pleaded guilty in court today, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, to “attempted distribution of child pornography.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court documents and statements say Chapman is accused of using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to “make 704 digital media files of suspected pornography available to others.” The file sharing happened between June 5, 2021 and June 30, 2022, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ says Chapman admitted that the files included an image that depicted a “prepubescent minor female” who had been subjected to sexually explicit conduct. Court documents say Chapman also admitted that he had 91 child pornography images on his personal electronic device, including multiple images of infants and toddlers who had been subjected to sexually explicit conduct.

Chapman faces at least five and up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 15, 2023, according to the DOJ. He also faces between five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, court records say.