CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of killing a woman in Kanawha County in August has pleaded not guilty in Kanawha County Court.

According to Kanawha County Court records, Vestal Harper, 76, pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other charges on Nov. 30, 2022. Harper is accused of fatally shooting 72-year-old Nancy Belcher. The shooting happened around 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road in the Kanawha City area.

He was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 11, 2022.

A trial date for Harper has been set for March 6, 2023. He is currently being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

Vestal Harper, 76, pleaded Not Guilty on the indictment of First Degree Murder, and other related charges. See web story for details. His trial date was set for 3/6/23. He will continue being held in South Central Regional Jail on no bond.