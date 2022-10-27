CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Logan, West Virginia was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for using the dark web to view child pornography.

55-year-old Raymond Dugan was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Dugan was found guilty in June of 2022. Court records say that Dugan used the TOR browser to access the dark web and view prepubescent child pornography. A forensic analysis showed 1,237 images of child pornography on Dugan’s computer.