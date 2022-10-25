BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Robert Dale Eady, 56, was sentenced today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, to 20 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for enticing a minor “to produce and transmit child pornography.”

Court documents and statements show that in May 2021, Eady was living at a halfway house in St. Albans when he began to communicate with a 13-year-old minor. According to the DOJ, he had been placed at the facility to finish a 15-year prison sentence on a 2010 conviction for distribution of child pornography.

The DOJ says Eady admitted that on a live video call in May 2021, he “enticed and persuaded” a juvenile to show their genitals on the camera showing his genitals to the juvenile on the video call.