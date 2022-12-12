KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was found guilty on charges stemming from an incident during which he hit a police cruiser was sentenced on Monday in Kanawha County court.

46-year-old Larry Hamrick, of Charleston, will serve three to ten years in prison, and he will get credit for time served.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that, in December of 2021, Hamrick allegedly sped off during a traffic stop early this morning. Officials say during the pursuit, Hamrick allegedly drive the wrong way on I-77, nearly hit a cruiser head-on and destroyed two parking lot gates at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Hamrick was indicted for fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, destruction of property, and fleeing causing property damage.