POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Jaquan Hall will spend life in prison without parole. Hall was convicted on Oct. 4, 2022, on charges of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy, and complicity.

Keontae Nelson was also sentenced to life in prison without parole. Nelson was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022, on charges of murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

A third suspect, Richard Walker, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and burglary in September 2022. He was sentenced today to a total of 15-20.5 years behind bars with the chance of parole. His sentence will be followed by five of post prison control.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During Hall’s trial, Walker took the stand to testify against Hall. When questioned by prosecutors, Walker claimed on the morning of the fatal shooting, he had held Roush at gunpoint while Hall and Nelson “ransacked” the house for “money and weed” but said it was Hall that allegedly fired the fatal shot.

According to the prosecution during Hall’s trial, evidence showed Hall allegedly said he wanted Roush “out of the way” because Roush was “telling on him for selling weed.” Prosecutors say a discussion about killing Roush happened about a week before the murder.