CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to possessing a pipe bomb was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Court documents say that 52-year-old Joseph Bailey, of Spencer, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and then three years of supervised release for possessing an unregistered destructive device.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that in December of 2020, law enforcement found one completed pipe bomb and five unfinished pipe bombs in Bailey’s residence in Spencer.