KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted of sexual abuse was sentenced to prison in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

According to court records, Luke Aaron Cline, 28, pleaded guilty in June to five counts of first degree sexual abuse. Court officials say today, Sept. 23, 2022, he received one to five years in prison for each of the five counts, and the terms are to be served consecutively.

Court records say Cline is accused of sexually abusing the victim in 2019. He is in the South Central Regional Jail.

The court says Cline will also be required to register as a sex offender for life and will have 25 years of extended supervision upon his release.