KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended for up to three years on the condition Peters is transferred from South Central Regional Jail directly to a drug treatment facility that must be approved by the judge.

Peters had initially been indicted in June of 2022 on several charges charges. He pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding in September 2022.

Peters was arrested April 4, 2022 after a woman was shot in the face in the Alum Creek area on April 3, 2022. A criminal complaint said that Peters shot a woman, but initially reported the incident as an accident.