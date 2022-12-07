KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to strangulation and child neglect was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

20-year-old Dakota Taylor was sentenced to two to ten years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. He will also serve 10 years of extended supervised release and be required to register for child neglect.

Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, and child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Taylor failed to stop for Charleston Police Department in Kanawha County, prompting a chase initiated by the South Charleston Police Department. They reportedly chased Taylor westbound on U.S. Route 60 into Putnam County and then into Cabell County.

Police said Taylor reached speeds of over 85 mph in Culloden where the speed limit was 40 mph. They said he passed numerous other drivers and “disregarded the center line” on U.S. 60.

The chase reportedly went on for over 20 miles, and when officers tried to force Taylor to stop, they said he swerved at them.

They were finally successful in stopping Taylor, and they took him into custody.

His 17-month-old son was in the back seat of the car the whole time, police said.