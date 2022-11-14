HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend a decade behind bars for child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson, West Virginia, was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possessing prepubescent child pornography. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, the DOJ says.

Hubman pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2022.

Court documents and statements say law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hubman’s home on Nov. 11, 2020, and confiscated multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card.

According to the DOJ, a forensic analysis found more than 18,000 videos on the devices that depicted child pornography. The DOJ says Hubman admitted to possessing the child pornography, which included videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.