West Virginia man sentenced to 40 years for fatal shooting over $2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An 18-year-old West Virginia man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a man he believed owed him $2.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Gregory Tyler White was sentenced Tuesday in the 2018 death of 27-year-old Michael Luis Camacho. White previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, saying he repeatedly shot Camacho because he was mad and thought Camacho owed him $2. White was 17 years old at the time and initially charged with first-degree murder.
White’s court-appointed attorney, Dennis Bailey, asked for White to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, calling Camacho’s slaying the “largest stupid decision” that White has made. Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers said that descriptor was an unbelievable trivialization.
White will get credit for the 328 days he has already spent in custody.
