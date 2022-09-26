HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison for possession of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, 59-year-old James Gipson will also serve a lifetime of supervised release after he finishes his prison sentence.

In June of 2022, Gipson pleaded guilty to looking at child pornography in the common area of a homeless shelter in Charleston, West Virginia.

Court documents say staff saw Gipson on his laptop looking at images of child pornography on April 25, 2020. It says staff talked to law enforcement who then took Gipson’s laptop for forensic analysis.

It says they found more than 300 pictures of child pornography on his laptop.

The DOJ says Gipson said it was his laptop and he knew he should not have those pictures.

Gipson was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2012 and was sentenced to 10 years and six months behind bars, according to documents. It says Gipson also had to register as a sex offender and was put on lifetime supervised release after the 2012 incident.