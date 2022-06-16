CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend nearly 20 years behind bars after being convicted on methamphetamine charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Shane Kelly Fulkerson, 46, of St. Albans was sentenced on Thursday, June 16, 2022, to 19 years and seven months in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release, for two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents state that between March 2021 and September 2021, Fulkerson participated in a drug trafficking ring in the St. Albans area. He admitted to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine that he obtained from outside the Mountain State, according to the DOJ.

Authorities say Fulkerson also admitted to selling more than 100 grams of meth to an informant three separate times between July and August of 2021. He was arrested on August 11, 2021 after a pursuit that began in Poca, West Virginia before he left his motorcycle in a yard and continued fleeing on foot.

Police say after the August pursuit, the seized 95 grams of meth, a loaded pistol and more than $70,000 from Fulkerson’s backpack. They say the next day they executed a search warrant at his St. Albans home where they found more than eight pounds of meth and approximately 22 firearms and several vehicles “used to facilitate drug trafficking or were purchased with drug proceeds,” according to court documents.

According to the DOJ, the case is part of a long-term investigation into meth distribution in which 17 individuals have been charged with a variety of drug and firearm offenses. Fulkerson and 13 other individuals have pleaded guilty to the charges against them.