West Virginia man serving life on drug charge is cleared of murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man serving life in prison on a drug conviction has been cleared of murder in a 2016 fatal shooting.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 29-year-old Joshua Dwayne Plante was acquitted by a grand jury Wednesday. When arrested in the shooting, he was found to be in possession of 3 grams of heroin and was later convicted of possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Prosecutors later invoked a state recidivism law that allows a life sentence after three felony convictions if the defendant is considered a danger to the public. He’ll be eligible for parole after 15 years.

