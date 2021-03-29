Countdown to Tax Day
West Virginia man to be sentenced in murder case

Local News

Christopher E. Elliott, 44, of Point Pleasant convicted of second-degree murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Point Pleasant man has been convicted of second-degree murder.

According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, Christopher E. Elliott, 44, of Point Plesant was convicted in Mason County Circuit Court of “Murder of the Second Degree” following the court’s conditional acceptance of a Kennedy Plea placed on the record Monday afternoon.

Elliott was indicted in 2019 for the shooting death of Joyel D. Goff on April 22, 2019.

He will be sentenced by Judge R. Craig Tatterson on May 10.

