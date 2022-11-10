CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Dunbar man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for drug crimes.

32-year-old Mark Pearson will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Court documents say that Pearson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions in 2022.

Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in Pearson’s home, and Pearson admitted to possessing the drugs and planning to sell it, according to court records.

Court documents say that Pearson also admitted to traveling outside of West Virginia to obtain 18 pounds of meth to distribute in the Dunbar area.