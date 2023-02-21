KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A wanted man has been arrested after being tracked down by a K-9 deputy.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a call regarding a tip of wanted suspects in the area of Sisson Terrace in Sissonville on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Deputies say the tip alleged the suspects were in a Dodge pickup truck.

The KCSO says on the way to the scene, a deputy passed a white Dodge Ram with no taillights pulling a trailer around the 7400 block of Sissonville Drive. According to the deputy, two people were in the vehicle at that time. The sheriff’s office says the deputy then turned around to follow the vehicle. After rounding a curve, the deputy said he saw the vehicle “slowly coasting” in the parking lot of Jones Excavating.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and only the driver was in the vehicle. The KCSO says the driver then allegedly gave conflicting stories about where his passenger had gone, and K-9 Max was deployed to track the passenger.

The sheriff’s office says K-9 Max tracked the suspect, identified as Ervin Page Jr., 54, of Sissonville, to a “dark area.” Deputies say the suspect was allegedly “lying face down, hiding his arms and hands” and allegedly did not respond to the deputies commands. K-9 Max then “engaged” for apprehension, and Page was arrested, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, Page was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the K-9 bite, and medically cleared. Page was charged with fleeing on foot and simple possession of methamphetamine along with a trespassing warrant, deputies say.

The KCSO says Page was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court and posted his own bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of pickup was released, but received multiple citations, and his vehicle was impounded.