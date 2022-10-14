BROOKE COUNTY (WTRF) – Authorities are searching for a West Virginia man accused of killing a dog in Brooke County.

According to officials, an arrest warrant has been issued for Ron Sebeck of Wellsburg on a felony animal cruelty charge. Sebeck is accused of allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog and throwing it over a hill.

Officials say the owners of Poppy, a 1.5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, say she went missing on Sept. 29. The family searched for the dog, but on Oct. 6, 2022, they received a tip that Poppy had been shot, allegedly by Sebeck, according to officials.

Officials say that Sebeck allegedly admitted to shooting Poppy with a high-powered pellet gun and that he was drinking but didn’t know where Poppy was.

On October 8, officials say the family found Poppy dead.

Anyone with information on Sebeck’s whereabouts should contact local authorities.