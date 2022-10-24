CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted of shooting his wife will spend at least 30 years behind bars, and could even spend more than 50 years in prison.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Anthony Edward Morgan II was sentenced for multiple charges, including attempted murder, for shooting his wife in the head.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These charges stem from a November 2021 incident in which the woman was found lying on the ground and bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in South Charleston. Her infant child was there in a car seat.

According to police, the woman told officers that she and Morgan met to discuss child care payment, and an argument ensued. She said that Mr. Morgan shot her in the head from behind as she was exiting the vehicle. She was later able to use her phone to call 911.

During the trial, Morgan’s wife testified that he shot her on two separate occasions, both while she was pregnant with his children.

The sentences for each count handed down in Kanawha County Court today, Oct. 24, 2022, include:

3-15 years for attempted murder, with a credit of 354 days served

2-10 years for malicious wounding

10 years for use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony

5 years for prohibited person in possession of a firearm

5 years for wanton endangerment

1-5 years for gross child neglect

5 years for another charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm

The individual sentences are to be served consecutively, the prosecuting attorney’s office says. With this sentence, the minimum time Morgan would spend in prison would be nearly 31 years and the maximum would be nearly 55 years.