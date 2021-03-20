West Virginia Maple Days keeps syrup flowing for one small business

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) — After being forced to cancel their first event for the year, a local small business in Wayne county opened up its doors to the public today.

One of the only local maple syrup producers in the area – tom’s creek family farm is continuing an annual tradition, the “West Virginia Maple Days.” During this event, the public was invited to attend to see how their products are made.

It’s a real niche, it’s really great just to show people what we do, how the product is made and it’s not just something that you tap a tree and then it’s done. Gregory Christian, Tom’s Creek Family Farm co-owner



Fresh maple syrup being produced at Tom’s Creek Family Farm. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

One of their top-selling products in the area is their homemade syrup. “It is the best maple syrup I’ve ever had and I’ve stopped buying anything else” says Cabell County resident Kendra Zeigler.

For those who love sweets, they sell other maple-flavored products including cotton candy and other goodies, all made with their traditional maple flavor.

The ice storms in February forced the farm to not only cancel their first event for the year, but it also affected the number of products they can make.

It closed us down, plus we lost close to sixty percent of our trees tapped. So, it really hindered our yield for the year. Gregory Christian, Tom’s Creek Family Farm co-owner

Even with the setbacks, the maple syrup is still flowing strong and the key to their success has been amazing community support.

For more information on where to find Tom’s Creek Family Farm’s products, click here.

