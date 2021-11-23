West Virginia meat processors stacked with trophy bucks to feed the community

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Buck firearm season is well underway in West Virginia, and some lucky hunters are already showing off those prized bucks.

“The seven-point came in there about 7:30 a.m. Shot once, dropped it and drug it out,” said Steven Landers, a hunter from Kanawha County.

“Just sitting in the woods the first day in the morning, a buck chasing a doe. So I didn’t have to sit in a tree stand and freeze long,” said Micheal Birthisel, a hunter from Kanawha County.

At Milam’s Custom Meat Processing these next two weeks of buck firearm season in West Virginia is their Super Bowl. Just within the opening day, they’ve already received 200 deer.

“It’s been more of an average year so far, it’s been a pretty good year. We have not stopped every day we cut,” said Adam Milam, owner, Milam’s Custom Meat Processing.

Cutting hundreds of animals a day to help feed local families. And one buck can provide more than 200 meals.

“It’s good for your kids. My four kids, my daughters and step kids love it,” said Landers.

Milam’s has a program called “Hunters Helping the Hungry,” and it helps cut back on food waste and also helps those in need in the community

“If the hunter kills it and they don’t want to eat it they can drop it off at no cost to them. They donate it to the state. It gets processed and mountaineer food bank comes and picks it up,” said Milam.

Not only is this lean meat providing nutrients, but it also is a way for people to give back.

“I think it’s a really good thing, there are a lot of people that don’t have good food and income, and the homeless,” said Birthisel.

“Last year I helped the veterans here. I gave the deer to them to feed the veterans,” said Landers.

Milam’s Custom Meat Processing says they hope to meet their goal of donating 6,000 pounds of meat to feed the hungry this holiday season.

