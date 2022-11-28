HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County woman has been charged with child neglect after finding drugs in a hotel room allegedly within reach of a child.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington, is facing child neglect and drug charges.

The complaint states authorities were called to a hotel on Kinetic Drive in Huntington around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23, 2022, for a “disturbance ” in one of the rooms.

Authorities said they learned from the staff that Mitchell had been staying in the room, which allegedly had an outstanding balance of more than $1,600 and was also rented to “a separate party.”

According to the complaint, when authorities went to the hotel room where they found more than six grams of a white crystalline substance and 10 alprazolam pills and a digital scale. According to authorities, a majority of the suspected narcotics were in “plain view” and were allegedly within easy access of Mitchell’s child who was also in the room.