CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The health care community in West Virginia is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent front line COVID-19 workers. These COVID-19 responders have worked tirelessly for more than two years. It is sad when we lose any of them.

Tim Coffman was, essentially, the greeter at West Virginia Health Right’s many drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics. He welcomed every patient, handed them their paperwork forms, and coordinated shots and tests. He worked in a shed behind the main building. Sadly on March 21, a co-worker found Tim deceased in his shed.

“We miss him, He was a vital part of our team. It’s been a rough week,” said Isaiah Merritt, WV Health Right nurse.

Over the two years of COVID-19, Tim Coffman greeted tens of thousands of people. The drive-thru clinic had many days where more than 800 cars pulled in. The pandemic was a frightening time, and co-workers say Tim could put everyone at ease.

“From adults that were timid, all the way down to children who hear about COVID on the media, and are a little bit frightened. Tim was a warming face when they came through,” said nurse Isaiah Merritt.

An avid runner, Coffman was known as the “Running Coal Miner,” for the 18 years he spent working the mines, before coming to West Virginia Health Right.

“Just a real joy. He loved being a part of West Virginia Health Right’s COVID team and was very, very important,” said Dr. Angie Settle, RN, West Virginia Health Right’s Executive Director.

A memorial plaque with Tim’s photo now hangs on the shed that was his office.

There will be a memorial service this Sunday at Abundant Life Ministries on Charleston’s East End at 4pm.

A visitation for Tim’s family, friends and co-workers will take place there at 3pm. It is right next door to the WV Health Right headquarters.

Even though he always wore a facemask, you could tell Tim Coffman was always smiling by the gleam in his eye and the kindness of his voice. We salute him as a health care hero.