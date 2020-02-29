West Virginia moving to up fines after girl’s fall into grease pit

CHARLESTON, W.V. (AP) — West Virginia may soon stiffen fines for restaurants that fail to secure the lids of grease pits after a young girl fell into one of the collection traps last year.
The House of Delegates on Friday unanimously approved a measure to increase fines from $5 to $50 per day for businesses that don’t secure the grease pit lids.
The bill followed an incident last November where 5-year-old Kambria Cvechko stepped on one of the lids outside a Charleston restaurant and fell into the pit’s narrow opening, submerging into the dark, putrid grease.
The proposal now goes back to the Senate with some minor amendments.