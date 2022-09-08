CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Class of 2023 inductee Buddy Griffin played the fiddle at the announcement with Mack Samples on guitar.

“It’s an honor, obviously it’s hard to put in words,” Griffin said.

Griffin, who lives in Jane Lew, is a bluegrass and traditional country musician who’s played the Grand Ole Opry more than 200 times.

He said he never expected this!

“I never did anything great myself, but I was around a lot of people who did, and so it really had a big influence on me as well,” Griffin said.

Barbara Nissman is a world-renowned classical pianist who’s lived in Greenbrier County for more than 30 years.

She plays 19th-century classical music from composers like Liszt, Brahms, and Rachmaninoff — but has also shared the stage with Don Henley and Billy Joel.

“What I try to do is bring these composers to life to make them relevant to us, today. And to make people feel and respond to what they did,” Nissman said.

The other living inductee is the West Virginia funk brothers — Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon — from the legendary band Parliament-Funkadelic.

Deceased inductees include the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, one of the first bluegrass bands, and Charleston’s own Winston Walls, a master of the Hammond B3 organ.

This year’s inductees represent a wide variety of musical styles. In 2020, the induction ceremony had to be recorded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the ceremony will be broadcast live again and that’s something that everyone is really excited about.

“What it boils down to there’s nothing like that live energy to have an audience and you know when it’s live you don’t really know what’s going to happen,” said West Virginia Music Hall of Fame founder Michael Lipton.

Yes, there could be a few surprises, but it’s a guarantee that people will hear some great West Virginia music.

The hall of fame induction ceremony will be held in May 2023 at the Culture Center Theater at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex in Charleston.