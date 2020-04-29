West Virginia NAACP works with state leaders to help black communities amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Covid-19 pandemic has become a matter of life and death in Black communities across America. According to the West Virginia NAACP, black people are dying at a disproportionate rate from the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the 26 states that report COVID-19 cases by race, black people make up 14% of the population but 34% of the deaths. In some cities and states, the NAACP says the death rates amongst black people are high as 70%, causing fear and anxiety in large and small black communities across America.

The organization says in West Virginia, the black population is less than 4%. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics show the number of black people testing positive for COVID-19 is 2.5 times higher than the percentage they represent in the state. The West Virginia NAACP says its concern is the number may be greater because the WV DHHR’s web site does not show the county by county data as to the number of black people testing positive or the number tested for COVID-19. The NAACP says it believes the number of tests administered in the black communities is inadequate to determine the accurate numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in their communities.

The West Virginia NAACP says poverty is endemic in black communities, making a larger percentage of black people more susceptible to health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and other illnesses that cause people to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus, exposing racial disparities in health between the white and black populations in America.

Last week, 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis was first to report on this lack and the disproportionate rate affecting the state’s minority populations, and we were there this week when additional testing was offered Charleston’s West Side – which is one of the highest minority populated areas in the county.

According to the West Virginia NAACP, elected state leaders have had a “historical indifference of elected state leaders in addressing minority health issues in West Virginia.” The organization says state leaders have been silent on this issue during the COVID-19 pandemic until Vice President of the Charleston Branch NAACP Pastor Matthew J Watts coordinated a statewide conference call with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). Manchin and West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh joined a telephone conference call the next day with black leaders from across the state.

West Virginia NAACP says as a result of the call, the state plans to take action to address the organization’s request for both random and targeted coronavirus testing and expanded contact tracing in the black community; establishing a coronavirus task force with input from the black community; having a negotiated amount of the $1.5 billion federal dollars allocated to West Virginia to fight the coronavirus be specifically directed to black communities for testing and treating COVID-19.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories