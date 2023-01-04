CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has a new State Health Officer and Commissioner of the department’s Bureau for Public Health.

Interim Cabinet Secretary of the DHHR and Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Dr. Matthew Christiansen, M.D., M.P.H, will fill the position effective immediately.

Christiansen is currently the Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), a position he’s held since Gov. Justice appointed him in October 2020.

“Dr. Christiansen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this critical position,” said Dr. Coben. “As a physician, he understands the many facets and challenges of public health in West Virginia, and is well positioned to advance the safety and health of residents.”

Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., previously held the position.