West Virginia National Guard Honors Civil War Army Soldier

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard paid respect to a soldier who served more than 100 years ago at Donnel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery.

James Calvin Summers was a private in the U.S Army serving in Company H, 4th West Virginia infantry during the American Civil War.

On Thursday, the national guard held a reburial ceremony for him. Summers, who passed away in 1927, was buried in Elkview in a family cemetery, but because he was a Medal of Honor recipient in 1895, his family and others felt he should be buried with his fellow brothers-in-arms.

“Because there are so many West Virginians that visit this site (Donnel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery), they will see that service and conspicuous gallantry, opposed to a small family plot,” said Maj. General James A. Hoyer, adjutant general, West Virginia National Guard.

During the Vicksburg campaign, Summers took part in two major assaults against Confederate forces in 1863, led by Ulysses S. Grant.

