CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard will be heading to eastern Kanawha County to assist with flood relief and recovery in areas hit by flooding earlier this week.

The Kanawha County Commission says they requested assistance yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 18 from the WVNG through the West Virginia Director of Emergency Management, G.E. McCabe. The commission says Kanawha County’s Emergency Manager received a reply almost immediately that the official response was being processed and WVNG staff would be contacting county officials.

A representative from the WVNG and Kanawha County’s emergency manager worked throughout Thursday evening to create a plan of action for affected areas, according to the commission. One area with specific requests for assistance is the Happy Town community at Hughes Creek where the bridge was severely damaged. The commission says because of the damage, emergency vehicles such as fire trucks and ambulances as well as refuse trucks and utility trucks cannot access the area where more than 50 families live.

The commission says other areas hit include the Charleston Northeast Little League and Point Lick Recreational Facilities. They have also requested help to survey creeks and streams for any blockages or erosion in case those sites need to be cleared.

“We cannot thank Governor Justice and Adjutant General Bill Crane enough for ordering the WV National Guard to extend their critical support to Kanawha County and its citizens during this very difficult time. The residents of the affected areas need all the help they can get, and we must do what we can to prevent future flooding. The folks in the Happy Town community need their bridge repaired, which is our top priority. The men and women of the National Guard have worked tirelessly during many emergencies in recent years. We truly appreciate their dedication and heroism.” Statement from the Kanawha County Commission

Commissioners say the WVNG will be in affected communities today, Friday, Aug. 19, to survey damage in affected areas and create a plan with the Kanawha County Emergency Management to help the residents in those areas.