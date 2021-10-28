Good News with 13
West Virginia native Homer Hickam visits WV Teacher of the Year’s classroom

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County School had a special guest this afternoon.

West Virginia native Homer Hickam visited the Milton Middle School classroom of West Virginia Teacher of the Year Brian Casto earlier today, Thursday, Oct. 28. The “Rocket Boys” author also took the time to read part of his latest book, “Don’t Blow Yourself Up!” to students.

“What I hope people will take from it, doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, who your parents were anything else. If you’ve got a passion for something and you work really hard at it, you’re going to succeed,” Hickam said.

Hickam is also starting a scholarship for Mountain State Students to attend space camp.

