West Virginia non-profit builds houses for homeless veterans

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Operation Jackson County Veterans is a non-profit organization in West Virginia that supports veterans in any way they can. They are now giving a new meaning to “home for the holidays” with their most recent project after seeing a need for housing among those they serve.

“We see veterans struggle out here,” says Vaugh Anderson, President of Operation Jackson County Veterans. “We were putting people temporarily in hotel rooms and things like that and try to get them into different places where they had housing and we decided to just go ahead and build our own houses.”

This fall the nonprofit broke ground on a 17-acre piece of property on the countryside of Jackson County.

“It’s a place they can stay until we can transition them into permanent housing somewhere,” says Anderson.

A temporary home with all the basic needs and comfort for a family.

“You’re basically walking into what would be the living room area right now and as you look back this way the kitchen would be along this wall and the back there’s enough room in there for a queen size bed a dresser and a closet and a bedroom … there will be a stairwell that goes up to the opening right there and that loft up there will be a bedroom area for children more so than adults,” Anderson explains as he walked through the home.

They hope to one day have at least five homes on the property.

“The next to be built will be built on the end of the property and it’s going to be handicap accessible,” says Anderson.

What makes these homes, even more, special is that they are surrounded by open fields…and fresh air…and for a family struggling to find a place to live or a veteran suffering from PTSD a walk through the woods or soaking in the sunshine on their front porch can make all the difference.

“We wanted this where they could come out and watch the stream flow beside the house, watch the sunrise over the hill, there’s cows in the pasture down the road. they’re out here they’re not stuck somewhere in town,” he says.

Anderson hopes to add extra amenities and landscaping as well as a jungle gym for the kids and have the first home done in the next month.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories