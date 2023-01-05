HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia State Police were at the scene of a fatal accident to create a reconstruction on Thursday.

Crews were at the intersection of 5th Ave. and 31st St. for a brief period of time continuing their investigation into a tragic incident during which a Cabell County deputy hit and killed 13-year-old Jacquline “Laney” Hudson.

Information from the cruiser’s black box was also downloaded on Thursday.

The data downloaded from the black box is expected to show the speed Deputy Jeffry Racer was traveling through the intersection. But officials also say, there’s still a possibility that information could come back “inconclusive.”

The speed limit along that area of US-60 is 35 mph.

As of now, Racer isn’t facing any charges and officials say – if this is deemed an accident – this incident is not a “jail-binding offense.”